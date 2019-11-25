Pacific plays SIUE

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-4) vs. Pacific (5-3) Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Pacific…

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-4) vs. Pacific (5-3)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Pacific look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off of a home loss this past Saturday. Pacific lost 82-76 in overtime to Boise State, while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville fell 68-64 to Northern Illinois.

STEPPING UP: The Cougars are led by Mike Adewunmi and Tyresse Williford. Adewunmi has averaged 11 points and 7.2 rebounds while Williford has accounted for nine points and 4.7 assists per game. The Tigers have been led by Jahlil Tripp and Justin Moore, who are scoring 12.5 and 12.3 per game, respectively.AWESOME ADEWUNMI: In six appearances this season, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Adewunmi has shot 53.3 percent.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Pacific has an assist on 31 of 69 field goals (44.9 percent) over its past three matchups while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has assists on 40 of 68 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific has attempted the second-most free throws among all WCC teams. The Tigers have averaged 21.5 free throws per game this season and 25.3 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.