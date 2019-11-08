OU squares up against Minnesota

Oklahoma (1-0) vs. Minnesota (1-0) Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma and Minnesota…

Oklahoma (1-0) vs. Minnesota (1-0)

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma and Minnesota both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Oklahoma went 13-2 against schools outside its conference, while Minnesota went 11-1 in such games.

