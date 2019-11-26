OU, Mizzou meet in Hall of Fame Classic

Missouri (4-2) vs. Oklahoma (5-1) Hall of Fame Classic , Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri (4-2) vs. Oklahoma (5-1)

Hall of Fame Classic , Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri and Oklahoma will go at it in a Hall of Fame Classic game. Oklahoma lost 73-54 to Stanford in its most recent game, while Missouri came up short in a 63-52 game against Butler in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves has averaged 16.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while Brady Manek has put up 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. For the Tigers, Dru Smith has averaged 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Mark Smith has put up 12 points and 4.7 rebounds.DOMINANT DRU: D. Smith has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also converted 92 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Sooners. Oklahoma has 35 assists on 83 field goals (42.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Missouri has assists on 34 of 73 field goals (46.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma has committed a turnover on just 14.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the 10th-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Sooners have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.