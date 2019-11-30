Oregon State puts streak on line vs Portland St.

Portland State (3-4) vs. Oregon State (6-1) Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State looks…

Portland State (3-4) vs. Oregon State (6-1)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it faces Portland State. Portland State fell 81-70 at UC Santa Barbara in its last outing. Oregon State is coming off an 83-48 win in Las Vegas over San Jose State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Portland State has relied heavily on its seniors. Holland Woods, Matt Hauser, Rashaad Goolsby and Markus Golder have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Vikings points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Woods has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Portland State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Oregon State has scored 81.3 points per game and allowed 66.5 over its four-game home winning streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Beavers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Vikings. Oregon State has an assist on 50 of 89 field goals (56.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Portland State has assists on 48 of 90 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.7 percent. The Vikings have averaged 15.9 offensive boards per game.

