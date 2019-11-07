Ohio battles Heidelberg

Heidelberg vs. Ohio (1-0) Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio Bobcats will be taking…

Heidelberg vs. Ohio (1-0)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio Bobcats will be taking on the Student Princes of Division III Heidelberg. Ohio is coming off a 65-53 road win over Saint Bonaventure in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio went 7-4 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bobcats offense put up 72.3 points per contest in those 11 contests.

___

___

