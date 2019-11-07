Home » NCAA Basketball » Ohio battles Heidelberg

Ohio battles Heidelberg

The Associated Press

November 7, 2019, 3:31 PM

Heidelberg vs. Ohio (1-0)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio Bobcats will be taking on the Student Princes of Division III Heidelberg. Ohio is coming off a 65-53 road win over Saint Bonaventure in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio went 7-4 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bobcats offense put up 72.3 points per contest in those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up