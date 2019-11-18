NW State squares off against Louisiana College

Louisiana College vs. Northwestern State (1-3) Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern State Demons…

Louisiana College vs. Northwestern State (1-3)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern State Demons will be taking on the Wildcats of Division III Louisiana College. Northwestern State lost 79-52 to Tulane in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Chudier Bile has averaged seven points and 9.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Demons. Nikos Chougkaz is also a big contributor, with nine points and 5.5 rebounds per game.BRILLIANT BAKER: Kae’ron Baker has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

A YEAR AGO: Northwestern State put up 84 and came away with a 20-point win over Louisiana College when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State went 2-8 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Demons put up 58.5 points per matchup in those 10 games.

