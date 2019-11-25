NW State faces La.-Monroe

Northwestern State (2-3) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (2-2) Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Monroe squares off against…

Northwestern State (2-3) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (2-2)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Monroe squares off against Northwestern State in an early season matchup. Northwestern State took care of Louisiana College by seven at home on Tuesday. Louisiana-Monroe lost 62-45 on the road against Mississippi State on Nov. 14.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Louisiana-Monroe’s JD Williams has averaged 17.8 points and six rebounds while Michael Ertel has put up 16.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Demons, Chudier Bile has averaged 9.8 points and 9.4 rebounds while Nikos Chougkaz has put up 9.2 points and 5.4 rebounds.CLUTCH CHUDIER: Bile has connected on 10 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Warhawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Demons. Louisiana-Monroe has 33 assists on 69 field goals (47.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while Northwestern State has assists on 28 of 70 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Louisiana-Monroe has held opposing teams to 59.5 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Sun Belt teams.

