Nova welcomes Army in 2019-20 season opener

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova begins the season by hosting the Army Black Knights. Army went 13-19 last year and finished fifth in the Patriot League, while Villanova ended up 26-10 and finished first in the Big East.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova limited its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.8 points per game last season. The Wildcats offense scored 73.3 points per contest on their way to a 10-5 record against non-Big East competition. Army went 4-8 against non-conference teams in 2018-19.

