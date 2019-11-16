Northern Iowa rallies past Northern Colorado in OT, 77-72

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Austin Phyfe scored at the basket twice as unbeaten Northern Iowa outscored Northern Colorado 9-2…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Austin Phyfe scored at the basket twice as unbeaten Northern Iowa outscored Northern Colorado 9-2 in the final two minutes of overtime to pull out a 77-72 nonconference victory Saturday afternoon.

Northern Colorado’s Bodie Hume hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation to forge a 65-65 tie and force the extra period.

Spencer Haldeman hit all three of his long-range attempts and finished with 25 points and five steals to lead Northern Iowa (4-0), with Phyfe adding 22 points.

Jonah Radebaugh finished with 24 points on 8-of-22 shooting, grabbed six boards, dished three assists and made two steals to lead the Bears (2-2) who have yet to win a road game. Hume finished with 17 points after hitting 4 of 8 from distance and Sam Masten added 11 points off the bench.

Northern Iowa hosts UT-Martin Tuesday. Northern Colorado is at West Virginia Monday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.