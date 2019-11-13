Norfolk State goes up against The Apprentice School

The Apprentice School vs. Norfolk State (2-1) Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State…

The Apprentice School vs. Norfolk State (2-1)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans will be taking on the Builders of The Apprentice School. Norfolk State lost 68-55 to Mississippi in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Devante Carter has averaged 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Spartans. Jermaine Bishop is also a primary contributor, with 12.3 points per game.TOUGH TO DEFEND DEVANTE: In three games this year, Norfolk State’s Carter has shot 53.8 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State went 3-11 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Spartans scored 66.9 points per contest across those 14 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.