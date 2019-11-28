No. 9 Kentucky takes on UAB

UAB (4-1) vs. No. 9 Kentucky (5-1) Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky…

UAB (4-1) vs. No. 9 Kentucky (5-1)

Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky hosts UAB in a non-conference matchup. Both teams are coming off of home victories in their last game. Kentucky earned an 81-56 win over Lamar on Sunday, while UAB won 57-48 over Lamar on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tavin Lovan is averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Blazers. Jalen Benjamin is also a key contributor, producing 12.4 points per game. The Wildcats have been led by Nick Richards, who is averaging 14 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ashton Hagans has had his hand in 45 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last three games. Hagans has 16 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Kentucky has scored 81.7 points per game and allowed 64 over a three-game home winning streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Blazers. Kentucky has 50 assists on 84 field goals (59.5 percent) over its past three games while UAB has assists on 26 of 63 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Kentucky has held opposing teams to 35.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.