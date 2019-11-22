No. 8 Gonzaga meets CSUB

Cal State Bakersfield (2-3) vs. No. 8 Gonzaga (5-0) McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cal State Bakersfield (2-3) vs. No. 8 Gonzaga (5-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga hosts Cal State Bakersfield in an early season matchup. Both teams last played this past Tuesday. Gonzaga won at home over Texas-Arlington 72-66, while Cal State Bakersfield fell 100-70 at San Francisco.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Filip Petrusev has averaged 16.6 points and eight rebounds to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Complementing Petrusev is Ryan Woolridge, who is putting up 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. The Roadrunners have been led by Taze Moore, who is averaging 15 points and two steals.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 46.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Gonzaga has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 93.5 points while giving up 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Roadrunners. Gonzaga has 47 assists on 97 field goals (48.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Cal State Bakersfield has assists on 28 of 86 field goals (32.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked sixth in Division I with an average of 90.6 points per game.

