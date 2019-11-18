No. 25 Washington takes on Maine

Maine (1-2) vs. No. 25 Washington (2-1) Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Washington…

Maine (1-2) vs. No. 25 Washington (2-1)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Washington hosts Maine in an early season matchup. Both programs are coming off of losses this past Saturday. Washington lost 75-62 in Toronto to Tennessee, while Maine fell 71-62 at Portland.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Washington’s Nahziah Carter has averaged 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and two steals while Isaiah Stewart has put up 15 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. For the Black Bears, Andrew Fleming has averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and four assists while Sergio El Darwich has put up 17 points and five assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Fleming has directly created 50 percent of all Maine field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Maine has averaged 64 points per game over its last five games. The Black Bears have given up 67.3 points per game over that stretch.

