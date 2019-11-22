No. 21 VCU squares off against FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast (1-4) vs. No. 21 VCU (4-0) Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Gulf Coast (1-4) vs. No. 21 VCU (4-0)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 VCU hosts Florida Gulf Coast in an early season matchup. Both teams won at home in their last game. VCU earned a 93-65 win over Jacksonville State on Sunday, while Florida Gulf Coast got a 72-70 win in overtime over Florida Atlantic on Wednesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: VCU’s Marcus Santos-Silva has averaged 12.8 points and 10.8 rebounds while Marcus Evans has put up 12.5 points. For the Eagles, Zach Scott has averaged 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and two steals while Caleb Catto has put up 12.4 points.SOLID SCOTT: Scott has connected on 33.3 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 39 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Florida Gulf Coast has dropped its last three road games, scoring 61.3 points and allowing 76 points during those contests. VCU is on a four-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 65.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rams have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. VCU has 46 assists on 81 field goals (56.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Florida Gulf Coast has assists on 37 of 69 field goals (53.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The VCU defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.4 percent of all possessions, which is the 14th-highest rate in the country. The Florida Gulf Coast offense has turned the ball over on 24.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 330th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.