No. 19 DePaul women make 16 3s, beat Arkansas State 109-64

CHICAGO (AP) — Jolene Daninger led six DePaul players in double figures with 16 points and the 19th-ranked Blue Demons beat Arkansas State 109-64 on Friday in the Maggie Dixon Classic.

The Blue Demons made nine 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 45-15 lead and had 10 3s and a 29-point advantage at the break. DePaul finished with 16 3-pointers on 42 attempts, led by Daninger’s four makes. Ten different Blue Demons attempted a 3-pointer with eight making at least one.

Chante Stonewall added 13 points, Dee Bekelja and Deja Church each had 12, and Kelly Campbell and Keke Rimmer scored 11 apiece for DePaul (3-1). The Blue Demons forced 27 turnovers and outrebounded Arkansas State 48-26.

Morgan Wallace scored 21 points for Arkansas State (1-3), which was 3 of 13 from distance. Peyton Martin added 13 points.

