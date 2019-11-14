No. 17 Utah State meets NC A&T

NC A&T (1-2) vs. No. 17 Utah State (3-0) Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NC A&T (1-2) vs. No. 17 Utah State (3-0)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Utah State hosts NC A&T in an early season matchup. NC A&T came up short in a 90-64 game at Western Carolina in its last outing. Utah State is coming off a 97-56 home win over Denver in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: The do-everything Sam Merrill has averaged 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists to lead the way for Utah State. Justin Bean has paired with Merrill and is putting up a double-double with 13 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. NC A&T is led by Ronald Jackson, who is averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MERRILL: Merrill has connected on 54.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 96 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Utah State has scored 89 points per game and allowed 54.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

CAREFUL AGGIES: The diligent Utah State offense has turned the ball over on just 13.8 percent of its possessions, the 25th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 26.3 percent of all NC A&T possessions have resulted in a turnover.

