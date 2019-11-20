No. 12 Texas Tech faces off against Tennessee St.

Tennessee State (3-1) vs. No. 12 Texas Tech (3-0) United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Texas Tech hosts Tennessee State in an early season matchup. Tennessee State easily beat Fisk University by 34 at home on Monday. Texas Tech is coming off a 103-74 win in Midland over Houston Baptist last week.

LEADING THE WAY: The Tigers have been led by Carlos Marshall Jr. and Wesley Harris. Marshall is averaging 14.8 points and four rebounds while Harris is putting up 12 points and five rebounds per contest. The Red Raiders have been led by Jahmi’us Ramsey and TJ Holyfield. Ramsey has averaged 19 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Holyfield has put up 18.7 points and five rebounds per game.MIGHTY MARSHALL JR.: Marshall has connected on 33.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Tech is rated first among Big 12 teams with an average of 89 points per game.

