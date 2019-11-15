No. 12 Seton Hall faces St. Louis

No. 12 Seton Hall (2-1) vs. Saint Louis (3-0) Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

No. 12 Seton Hall (2-1) vs. Saint Louis (3-0)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Seton Hall visits Saint Louis in an early season matchup. Saint Louis won over Eastern Washington 82-60 on Wednesday, while Seton Hall fell 76-73 to Michigan State on Thursday.

SENIOR STUDS: Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have collectively accounted for 44 percent of all Pirates points this season.MIGHTY MYLES: Powell has connected on 43.5 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 23 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Saint Louis has scored 84 points per game and allowed 65.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis is rated first among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40 percent. The Billikens have averaged 14.7 offensive boards per game.

