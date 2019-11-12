No. 10 Nova battles No. 16 Ohio State

No. 10 Villanova (1-0) vs. No. 16 Ohio State (2-0) Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 10 Villanova (1-0) vs. No. 16 Ohio State (2-0)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Villanova visits No. 16 Ohio State in an early season matchup. Villanova blew out Army by 43 last week. Ohio State is coming off a 76-56 win over UMass Lowell on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: .TERRIFIC YOUNG: In two games this season, Kyle Young is shooting 76.9 percent overall and 50 percent from the free throw line.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Villanova went 10-5 against teams outside its conference, while Ohio State went 11-2 in such games.

