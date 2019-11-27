NMSU meets George Mason in Cayman Islands Classic

New Mexico State (4-3) vs. George Mason (7-1) Cayman Islands Classic , John Gray Gymnasium, George Town, Cayman Islands; Wednesday,…

New Mexico State (4-3) vs. George Mason (7-1)

Cayman Islands Classic , John Gray Gymnasium, George Town, Cayman Islands; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State and George Mason are set to clash in the Cayman Islands Classic. George Mason earned an 85-66 win over Nebraska in its most recent game, while New Mexico State got a 65-45 blowout win against South Florida in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: George Mason’s AJ Wilson has averaged 12.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.8 blocks while Javon Greene has put up 14 points, 7.1 rebounds and two steals. For the Aggies, Trevelin Queen has averaged 17 points and five rebounds while Jabari Rice has put up 11.7 points.TERRIFIC TREVELIN: Queen has connected on 38.6 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 35 over the last five games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: George Mason’s Jamal Hartwell II has attempted 51 3-pointers and connected on 37.3 percent of them, and is 12 for 34 over his last five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Aggies have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Patriots. George Mason has 33 assists on 71 field goals (46.5 percent) over its past three matchups while New Mexico State has assists on 42 of 80 field goals (52.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.4 percent. The Patriots have averaged 13.4 offensive boards per game.

