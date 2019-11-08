NM hosts CSUN

Cal State Northridge (0-1) vs. New Mexico (1-0) Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal…

Cal State Northridge (0-1) vs. New Mexico (1-0)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge goes up against New Mexico in an early season matchup. Cal State Northridge fell 87-67 at Oregon State on Tuesday. New Mexico is coming off a 92-71 win at home against Eastern New Mexico on Wednesday.

PREVIOUSLY: New Mexico put up 87 points and won by three over CSUN when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge went 5-11 against non-conference schools last season. In those 16 games, the Matadors gave up 84.1 points per game while scoring 78.3 per outing. New Mexico went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 77.5 points and allowing 81.8 per game in the process.

