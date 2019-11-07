Niagara pays visit to Drexel

Niagara (0-0) vs. Drexel (0-1) John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niagara and Drexel look…

Niagara (0-0) vs. Drexel (0-1)

John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara and Drexel look to bounce back from losses. Drexel lost 70-62 on the road to Temple on Tuesday. Niagara went 13-19 last year and finished ninth in the MAAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Niagara went 7-6 against non-conference schools last season. In those 13 games, the Purple Eagles gave up 73.5 points per game while scoring 71.8 per matchup. Drexel went 5-7 in non-conference play, averaging 76.3 points and allowing 80.9 per game in the process.

