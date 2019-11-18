New Hampshire takes on CCSU

New Hampshire (2-2) vs. Central Connecticut (0-4) William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Hampshire (2-2) vs. Central Connecticut (0-4)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire and Central Connecticut look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a tough road loss this past Saturday. Central Connecticut lost 89-43 to UMass, while New Hampshire came up short in an 84-70 game at Boston University.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Greg Outlaw has put up 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Blue Devils. Karrington Wallace is also a big contributor, putting up 5.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Nick Guadarrama, who is averaging 15.5 points and 9.8 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sean Sutherlin has made or assisted on 41 percent of all New Hampshire field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut has an assist on 29 of 51 field goals (56.9 percent) over its previous three outings while New Hampshire has assists on 49 of 76 field goals (64.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is ranked second among America East teams with an average of 77.8 points per game.

