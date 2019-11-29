New Hampshire pays visit to FIU

New Hampshire (4-3) vs. Florida International (4-3) Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire…

New Hampshire (4-3) vs. Florida International (4-3)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire and Florida International both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned home victories on Tuesday. Florida International earned a 96-82 win over Keiser, while New Hampshire won 87-76 in overtime over Bryant.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Sean Sutherlin and Nick Guadarrama have led the Wildcats. Sutherlin is averaging 15.6 points and 9.9 rebounds while Guadarrama is putting up 15.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been anchored by seniors Osasumwen Osaghae and Devon Andrews. Osaghae has averaged 13.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.7 blocks while Andrews has put up 17.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.OFFENSE FROM OSASUMWEN: In seven games this year, Florida International’s Osaghae has shot 70.6 percent.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Florida International has an assist on 53 of 90 field goals (58.9 percent) over its past three contests while New Hampshire has assists on 44 of 88 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International is ranked first among CUSA teams with an average of 86 points per game.

