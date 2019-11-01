Nevada welcomes Utah in 2019-20 season opener

Utah (0-0) vs. Nevada (0-0) Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Nevada gets the 2019-20…

Utah (0-0) vs. Nevada (0-0)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada gets the 2019-20 season rolling by hosting the Utah Runnin’ Utes. Utah went 17-14 last year and finished third in the Pac-12, while Nevada ended up 29-5 and finished first in the MWC.

PREVIOUSLY: Nevada scored 86 and came away with a 15-point win over Utah when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.6 points per game last season. The Wolf Pack offense put up 81.2 points per matchup en route to a 13-1 record against non-MWC competition. Utah went 6-6 against non-conference schools in 2018-19.

