Nevada goes up against LMU

Loyola Marymount (1-0) vs. Nevada (0-1)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on Nevada in an early season matchup. Loyola Marymount easily beat Westcliff by 43 in its last outing. Nevada lost 79-74 to Utah in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Loyola Marymount went 12-3 against schools outside its conference, while Nevada went 13-1 in such games.

