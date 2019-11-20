Nevada, Fordham meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

Fordham (3-0) vs. Nevada (2-3) U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S.…

Fordham (3-0) vs. Nevada (2-3)

U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Friday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham is set to square off against Nevada in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Fordham knocked off Marist by 17 on Saturday, while Nevada is coming off of a 91-71 loss to Davidson on Tuesday.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Fordham’s Chuba Ohams, Antwon Portley and Erten Gazi have collectively accounted for 58 percent of all Rams scoring this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Lindsey Drew has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Fordham has held opposing teams to 50 points per game this year, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

