Neese carries Indiana St. over Missouri-St. Louis 62-55

The Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Neese scored 19 points with four 3-pointers as Indiana State used a late run…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Neese scored 19 points with four 3-pointers as Indiana State used a late run to beat Division II Missouri-St. Louis 62-55 on Saturday.

Christopher Agbo’s free throw tied it at 43 with 9:01 to play and the Sycamores scored 10 unanswered points to pull ahead for good.

Tyreke Key had 16 points for Indiana State (3-4).

Jordan Barnes, whose 15 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Sycamores, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

Yaakema Rose Jr. had 15 points for the Tritons. Jalen Wilkins-McCoy added 11 points and five steals.

Indiana State takes on North Dakota State at home on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.