NDSU squares off against UTRGV

Texas Rio Grande Valley (1-1) vs. North Dakota State (2-1) American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Friday, 6 p.m. EST…

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Rio Grande Valley and North Dakota State both look to put winning streaks together . Texas Rio Grande Valley easily beat Howard Payne by 51 in its last outing. North Dakota State is coming off a 74-67 win over Cal Poly in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: North Dakota State’s Tyson Ward has averaged 15.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while Vinnie Shahid has put up 11.7 points. For the Vaqueros, Javon Levi has averaged 14 points, four rebounds and six assists while Quinton Johnson II has put up 11 points and four rebounds.LOVE FOR LEVI: Levi has connected on 25 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Rio Grande Valley offense has recorded a turnover on only 11.8 percent of its possessions, which is the ninth-lowest rate in the nation. The North Dakota State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 297th among Division I teams).

