ND puts streak on line vs FDU

Fairleigh Dickinson (1-4) vs. Notre Dame (5-1) Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Fairleigh Dickinson (1-4) vs. Notre Dame (5-1)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Fairleigh Dickinson. Fairleigh Dickinson is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Notre Dame is coming off a 64-62 overtime home win over Toledo on Thursday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Dane Goodwin have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOONEY: Mooney has connected on 23.8 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 42.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: Fairleigh Dickinson has scored 62.3 points per game and allowed 71 over its four-game road losing streak. Notre Dame is on a five-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 74.4 points while giving up 57.2.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Irish have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Knights. Notre Dame has 40 assists on 68 field goals (58.8 percent) over its past three contests while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 26 of 69 field goals (37.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Notre Dame offense has turned the ball over on just 13.7 percent of its possessions, the eighth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 22.1 percent of all Fairleigh Dickinson possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.