NCAA clears forward Osabuohien to play for West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The NCAA has cleared forward Gabe Osabuohien to play at West Virginia this season.

The Mountaineers said in a release that the NCAA approved the junior’s waiver request for immediately eligibility on Wednesday.

Osabuohien (Oh-sah-BOY-en) transferred to West Virginia from Arkansas in August, when he was dismissed by Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman without disclosing a reason.

The 6-foot-8 Osabuohien played in 54 games with eight starts in two seasons with Arkansas. He averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game over his career.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Osabuohien gives the Mountaineers “another much-needed big man who can defend on the perimeter as well as play on the offensive end.”

West Virginia (3-0) hosts Boston University (3-2) on Friday night.

