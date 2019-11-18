NC State faces Alcorn State

Alcorn State (1-3) vs. North Carolina State (3-1) PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

Alcorn State (1-3) vs. North Carolina State (3-1)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State squares off against Alcorn State in an early season matchup. Both teams last played on Saturday. North Carolina State beat St. Francis (NY) by 31 points at home, while Alcorn State fell 102-56 at Memphis.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: North Carolina State’s C.J. Bryce has averaged 20.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and two steals while Devon Daniels has put up 13.3 points. For the Braves, Troymain Crosby has averaged 14 points and five rebounds while Deshaw Andrews has put up 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 88.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Alcorn State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 60.7 points and allowing 82.3 points during those contests. North Carolina State is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 88.3 points while giving up 68.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Braves have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Pack. North Carolina State has an assist on 46 of 96 field goals (47.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Alcorn State has assists on 47 of 88 field goals (53.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State is rated first among ACC teams with an average of 86.5 points per game.

