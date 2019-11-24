N. Illinois puts streak on line vs Oakland

Oakland (4-2) vs. Northern Illinois (5-2) Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois looks for…

Oakland (4-2) vs. Northern Illinois (5-2)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Oakland. Oakland beat Hartford by 10 at home on Monday. Northern Illinois is coming off a 68-64 win on the road against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Northern Illinois’ Eugene German has averaged 21.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while Lacey James has put up 8.1 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 14 points and 7.7 rebounds while Daniel Oladapo has put up 11.7 points and eight rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: German has had his hand in 46 percent of all Northern Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Northern Illinois is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 63.3 percent of its free throws. The Huskies are 0-2 when they shoot below 63.3 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: Northern Illinois has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80.7 points while giving up 55.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Golden Grizzlies have averaged 23.3 free throws per game.

