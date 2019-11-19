N. Illinois goes up against W. Illinois

Northern Illinois (3-2) vs. Western Illinois (0-3) Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois squares…

Northern Illinois (3-2) vs. Western Illinois (0-3)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois squares off against Northern Illinois in an early season matchup. Northern Illinois won 65-48 over Longwood on Monday. Western Illinois lost 98-91 to UT Martin on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Western Illinois’ Kobe Webster has averaged 18.3 points, four rebounds and 4.3 assists while Zion Young has put up 17 points. For the Huskies, Eugene German has averaged 20.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while Lacey James has put up 7.6 points and 6.4 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Webster has had his hand in 43 percent of all Western Illinois field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

CAREFUL LEATHERNECKS: The diligent Western Illinois offense has turned the ball over on just 9.9 percent of its possessions, the lowest mark in all of Division I. 22.4 percent of all Northern Illinois possessions have resulted in a turnover.

