N. Illinois goes for first win vs Rockford University

Rockford University vs. Northern Illinois (0-2)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Illinois Huskies are set to battle the Regents of Division III Rockford University. Northern Illinois lost 70-52 on the road against Iowa State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Eugene German has averaged 22.5 points and five rebounds this year for Northern Illinois. Trendon Hankerson has paired with German with 7.5 points and five rebounds per game.EFFICIENT EUGENE: Through two games, the Huskies’ Eugene German has connected on 30 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Northern Illinois put up 93 and came away with a 39-point win over Rockford University when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Illinois went 5-6 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Huskies offense scored 79.4 points per contest in those 11 contests.

