N. Illinois faces Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa (1-0) vs. Northern Illinois (0-0) Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays…

Northern Iowa (1-0) vs. Northern Illinois (0-0)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays host to Northern Iowa in an early season matchup. Northern Iowa beat Old Dominion by five at home on Tuesday. Northern Illinois went 17-17 last year and finished eighth in the MAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa went 3-8 against non-conference teams last season. In those 11 games, the Panthers gave up 72.7 points per game while scoring 62.7 per contest. Northern Illinois went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 79.4 points and giving up 75.8 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.