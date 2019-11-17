N. Fla. goes up against Trinity Baptist

Trinity Baptist vs. North Florida (3-1) UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The North Florida Ospreys…

Trinity Baptist vs. North Florida (3-1)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Florida Ospreys are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA member Trinity Baptist. North Florida is coming off a 66-63 win at home over Southern Miss in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Carter Hendricksen has maintained a per-game average of 13.8 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Ospreys, while Ivan Gandia-Rosa has recorded 13.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and six assists per game.CLUTCH CARTER: Hendricksen has connected on 36.4 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida went 4-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Ospreys scored 72.1 points per matchup across those 13 contests.

