N. Dakota visits Minnesota

North Dakota (1-3) vs. Minnesota (2-3)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota pays visit to Minnesota in an early season matchup. North Dakota came up short in a 79-70 game at Milwaukee on Tuesday. Minnesota is coming off an 82-57 win at home over Central Michigan on Thursday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu, Marcus Carr and Gabe Kalscheur have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Golden Gophers points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Carr has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 26 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: North Dakota has scored 65.3 points per game and allowed 83.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Gophers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Fighting Hawks. Minnesota has 46 assists on 75 field goals (61.3 percent) across its previous three outings while North Dakota has assists on 31 of 72 field goals (43.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota has made 10.6 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among Big Ten teams.

