N. Dakota faces FGCU

North Dakota (2-4) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (2-5) Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

North Dakota (2-4) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (2-5)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota and Florida Gulf Coast both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a big home victory this past Tuesday. Florida Gulf Coast earned a 73-59 win over Florida Tech, while North Dakota won easily 115-50 over North Central (MN).

STEPPING UP: Florida Gulf Coast’s Zach Scott has averaged 13.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while Caleb Catto has put up 11.9 points. For the Fighting Hawks, Filip Rebraca has averaged 15.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while Marlon Stewart has put up 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jalen Warren has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Florida Gulf Coast field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 69.

COLD SPELL: North Dakota has lost its last four road games, scoring 63 points, while allowing 82.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast has made eight 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Atlantic Sun teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.