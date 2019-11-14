N. Arizona goes for first win vs American Indian College

American Indian College vs. Northern Arizona (0-1) Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Arizona…

American Indian College vs. Northern Arizona (0-1)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks are set to battle the Warriors of Division II American Indian College. Northern Arizona lost 91-52 at Arizona in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Arizona went 2-8 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Lumberjacks offense put up 72 points per contest across those 10 games.

