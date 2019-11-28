N. Arizona faces SD

South Dakota (6-1) vs. Northern Arizona (2-1) Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and…

South Dakota (6-1) vs. Northern Arizona (2-1)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and Northern Arizona both look to put winning streaks together . South Dakota snuck past California Baptist by one point on the road on Wednesday. Northern Arizona is coming off a 93-56 win at home over Benedictine Mesa on Nov. 20.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Cameron Shelton, Luke Avdalovic and Brooks DeBisschop have combined to account for 44 percent of Northern Arizona’s scoring this season. For South Dakota, Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Triston Simpson, Tyler Peterson and Cody Kelley have combined to account for 87 percent of all South Dakota scoring, including 103 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hagedorn has connected on 75 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Arizona is ranked first among Big Sky teams with an average of 83.3 points per game.

