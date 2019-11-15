N. Arizona beats American Indian College 105-32

The Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Luke Avdalovic matched his career high with 24 points as Northern Arizona romped past American Indian…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Luke Avdalovic matched his career high with 24 points as Northern Arizona romped past American Indian College 105-32 on Friday night.

Nik Mains had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Northern Arizona (1-1). Cameron Shelton added 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Ajang Aguek had 12 points for the Lumberjacks.

Al Case had 11 points for the Warriors. Bryant Smith added eight rebounds.

Northern Arizona takes on Benedictine Mesa at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.