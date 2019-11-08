Mt. St. Mary’s goes for first win vs Gettysburg

Gettysburg vs. Mount St. Mary’s (0-1) Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Mount St. Mary’s…

Gettysburg vs. Mount St. Mary’s (0-1)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers will be taking on the Bullets of Division III Gettysburg. Mount St. Mary’s lost 81-68 on the road to Georgetown in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Mount St. Mary’s went 1-10 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Mountaineers put up 65.4 points per matchup in those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.