Mount St. Mary’s takes on Lamar

NCAA Basketball: Mount St. Mary's University is set to play Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, both looking to bounce back from losses.

Mount St. Mary’s (1-2) vs. Lamar (2-1)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s and Lamar look to bounce back from losses. Mount St. Mary’s fell short in a 56-46 game at Washington in its last outing. Lamar lost 66-56 to Duquesne in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Lamar’s T.J. Atwood has averaged 19.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while Davion Buster has put up 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and five assists. For the Mountaineers, Vado Morse has averaged 14 points and two steals while Malik Jefferson has put up 8.7 points and 10 rebounds.MIGHTY MORSE: Morse has connected on 27.8 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Lamar has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 33.3 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.