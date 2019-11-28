Morales, Wagner visit St. John’s

Wagner (2-4) vs. St. John’s (5-2) Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards…

Wagner (2-4) vs. St. John’s (5-2)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Alex Morales and Wagner will go up against LJ Figueroa and St. John’s. Morales is averaging 11.6 points over the last five games. Figueroa is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: St. John’s’ Figueroa has averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Julian Champagnie has put up 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Seahawks, Morales has averaged 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Will Martinez has put up 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.ACCURATE ALEX: Morales has connected on 41.2 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: St. John’s is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 15 times or fewer. The Red Storm are 0-2 when they record more than 15 turnovers. The Wagner defense has forced 13.3 turnovers per game this year and 12.3 per game over its last three.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Seahawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Red Storm. St. John’s has an assist on 35 of 84 field goals (41.7 percent) over its past three contests while Wagner has assists on 41 of 67 field goals (61.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Red Storm have averaged 23.9 free throws per game this season.

