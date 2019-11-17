Montana State squares up against Tenn. Tech

Montana State (3-1) vs. Tennessee Tech (1-4) Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium, Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Montana State (3-1) vs. Tennessee Tech (1-4)

Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium, Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays Tennessee Tech in an early season matchup. Montana State won 67-66 over UNC Greensboro in its last outing. Tennessee Tech lost 69-47 to Appalachian State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tennessee Tech’s Keishawn Davidson has averaged 10.4 points and 5.6 assists while Amadou Sylla has put up 9.4 points and seven rebounds. For the Bobcats, Harald Frey has averaged 19 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists while Jubrile Belo has put up 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds.FREY IS A FORCE: Frey has connected on 50 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 95.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech has an assist on 29 of 60 field goals (48.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Montana State has assists on 45 of 79 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Tennessee Tech has averaged only 60.8 points per game over its last five games. The Golden Eagles have given up 72.8 points per game over that span.

