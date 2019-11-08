Montana State goes for first win vs Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain vs. Montana State (0-1) Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Montana State…

Rocky Mountain vs. Montana State (0-1)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montana State Bobcats will be taking on the Battlin’ Bears of NAIA member Rocky Mountain. Montana State lost 81-73 on the road to Utah State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State went 2-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Bobcats offense scored 69.4 points per matchup in those nine games.

