Montana goes for first win vs Montana State-Northern

Montana State-Northern vs. Montana (0-1) Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Montana Grizzlies will be…

Montana State-Northern vs. Montana (0-1)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montana Grizzlies will be taking on the Lights of NAIA member Montana State-Northern. Montana lost 73-62 on the road to Stanford in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana went 5-5 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Grizzlies offense put up 68.9 points per matchup across those 10 games.

