Monmouth goes up against Radford

Radford (2-3) vs. Monmouth (2-5) OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford…

Radford (2-3) vs. Monmouth (2-5)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford and Monmouth look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off of a loss in their last game. Monmouth lost 63-55 in Kissimmee to Stetson on Saturday, while Radford fell 70-61 at Bradley on Friday.

LEADING THE WAY: Monmouth’s Ray Salnave has averaged 12.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while Deion Hammond has put up 13.6 points. For the Highlanders, Carlik Jones has averaged 20.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Travis Fields Jr. has put up 11 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jones has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 63: Monmouth is 0-5 this year when it allows 63 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 63.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hawks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Highlanders. Monmouth has 41 assists on 63 field goals (65.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Radford has assists on 36 of 73 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford is ranked first among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.6 percent. The Highlanders have averaged 12.6 offensive boards per game.

