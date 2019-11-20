Milwaukee, Rice meet in Bahamas

Rice (4-2) vs. Milwaukee (4-1) Islands of the Bahamas Showcase , Kendall G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 2…

Rice (4-2) vs. Milwaukee (4-1)

Islands of the Bahamas Showcase , Kendall G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice and Milwaukee are set to collide in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase. Milwaukee won against North Dakota 79-70 in its most recent game, while Rice came up short in a 97-89 game to Houston in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Milwaukee’s Te’Jon Lucas has averaged 14.8 points, six rebounds and 6.8 assists while Darius Roy has put up 17 points, 4.3 rebounds and four assists. For the Owls, Trey Murphy III has averaged 14.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while Drew Peterson has put up 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MURPHY III: Murphy has connected on 39 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 24 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Owls have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Milwaukee has an assist on 53 of 91 field goals (58.2 percent) across its previous three games while Rice has assists on 50 of 80 field goals (62.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee is ranked first among Horizon teams with an average of 85 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.